Woman, Eve-Teased By 7-Year-Old Boy, Says "If Not Corrected, This Masti Becomes Harassment"

A woman's casual walk in her residential society turned into a nightmare when a 7-year-old boy allegedly eve-teased her. The woman narrated the incident in an Instagram video, saying the boy made a demeaning comment, calling her "O laal pari" as she wore a long skirt and red top. Initially, she was taken aback and didn't know how to react. The situation worsened when she saw the society's watchman giggling, which deterred her from confronting the boy. When she passed by the boy again, he shouted, "Kon hain tu, chalegi kya?" (Who are you? Will you come with me?).

The woman's composure snapped after hearing the boy's remarks, and she confronted him. The security guard intervened and instructed the boy to apologise. However, the boy's half-hearted "sorry" was followed by his quickly running away.

"While on my walk inside my own society, a 6-7 year old boy called out to me: ‘O laal pari, chalegi kya?'The same line grown men use to harass women on the streets. Everyone around laughed — even the security guard. But I didn't find it funny. Because this is where it begins. A child doesn't invent such words — he hears them, sees them, and copies them. If not corrected, this masti becomes harassment," Kiran Grewal wrote.

Here's the video:

The woman alleged that the security guard attempted to downplay the situation by highlighting the boy's "good family background" and suggesting he was "just joking" without intending to offend. This reasoning further frustrated the woman, as she felt the guard was condoning the behaviour simply because the perpetrator was a young child, implying that eve-teasing was acceptable if done by someone of a certain age.

The video sparked widespread outrage, with many finding the incident disturbing and raising concerns about women's safety and parenting in India. Some users suggested that the woman should have involved the child's parents in the situation.

One user wrote, "Bad society. Bad parenting. Feel sorry for you."

Another said, "You underreacted. Should have said no, but let's call your parents. And made him an example for other kids."

A third commented, "And the sad part is you had to show what you were wearing before telling about the incident, says a lot about our society."

A fourth added, "100% you should speak to his parents . This is The time to stop him and correct him , make him understand this is not the right way to go about in life . If he doesn't get punished now he will grow that mentality and keep behaving like this with other women And his parents only can make this happen . Please inform them about this act."