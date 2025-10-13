Viral Video Shows Noida Man Performing Dangerous Car Stunt, Police Slap Rs 57,500 Fine

A man's attempt to show off his driving skill on the streets of Greater Noida has gone viral on social media. The video shows a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car performing dangerous stunts at high speed, catching the attention of the traffic police.

The video begins with the Baleno car speeding down the main road, with another vehicle recording the scene. The car suddenly swerves, drifts at high speed, and comes to a stop on the side of the road. In the next scene, the same car performs the same stunt again and comes to a sudden halt in front of a residential society.

The video initially appears to be a typical stunt video, but the ending takes an unexpected twist. The last part of the video shows a picture of a challan issued by the Noida Traffic Police, showing a fine of Rs 57,500. This fine was imposed for reckless and dangerous driving.

The video was shared on the social media platform X, with the caption, "A boy performed car stunts on the roads of Greater Noida. Noida Traffic Police took action and imposed a fine of Rs 57,500. Good work, Noida traffic police."

Check out the post here:

A guy performed stunts with his car on

the streets of Greater Noida. 🚗💨

Noida Traffic Police took action and imposed a fine of ₹57,500.

Good Job, @Noidatraffic 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Qn1nmGpmJj — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) October 10, 2025

Noida Traffic Police confirmed the incident by posting it on their X handle, writing, "Taking cognisance of the said complaint, action has been taken to issue an e-challan (fine of Rs 57,500/-) in accordance with the rules against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules."

Social Media Reaction

The video has since gone viral, sparking conversations about responsible driving and the consequences of reckless behavior behind the wheel. One user called it "a costly stunt."

Another user wrote, "This is a daily thing for them. I see drivers like this around the Alpha 2 market every day. I'm honestly stunned at how traffic rules are treated like a joke in Greater Noida. I think it's the same problem throughout UP. I used to live in Bangalore, and I never saw such rash driving there. While this is mainly a civilian issue, what about the policing?"

"No fine, you should seize the vehicle and beat them with sticks and upload the video on social media, only then will they learn a lesson," commented a third user.