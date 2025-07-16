Video: Packed Lift, Punches, Slaps Fly. Drunk Men Clash In Greater Noida

A violent altercation broke out inside the lift of a residential building in Greater Noida, involving more than half a dozen individuals. The incident has drawn widespread attention after the video of the fight went viral on social media.

The incident happened in Migsun Wynn Society, located in the Eta II Sector, which falls under the jurisdiction of Surajpur Police Station in Greater Noida.

Notably, the fight erupted between two groups of residents following an alleged dispute after consuming alcohol.

In the video, the people can be seen pushing and punching each other, while the security guards attempted to intervene.

Following the incident, police officials are investigating the viral video.

