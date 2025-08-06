Swan Tries To Revive Lifeless Partner In Viral Video, Internet Moved By Heartbreaking Moment

A touching video capturing a swan's desperate attempt to wake its lifeless partner has gone viral, leaving netizens emotional. The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, shows the swan repeatedly nudging its unmoving companion in a pond, refusing to give up.

Nanda captioned the video: "A love that even death can't break. This swan tries desperately to wake its lifeless partner - a soulmate it chose for life. Swans mate for life, and when one is gone... the other feels it deeply. Some bonds are forever."

Watch the video here:



A love that even death can't break🩷



This swan tries desperately to wake its lifeless partner — a soulmate it chose for life.

Swans mate for life, and when one is gone… the other feels it deeply.



Some bonds are forever. pic.twitter.com/ykdxT3JECJ — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) August 6, 2025

The video, which highlights the emotional intelligence of animals, especially swans known for lifelong bonding, has garnered over 17,000 views and numerous heartfelt reactions online. Many users expressed sadness and admiration for the swan's loyalty and love.

Comments included, "Heartbreaking. May they reunite again in another life," and "So pathetic. Love - it's the natural affinity of every living thing." Another user added, "Pure love! So very heartbreaking!"

This video is yet another reminder that love and grief are not emotions felt by humans alone - animals, too, form deep and lasting bonds.