Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Watch: Street Vendor Dips Plastic Pouches In Hot Oil To Open Them, Sparks Outrage Online

A viral video shows a pakora vendor opening oil pouches by dipping them into a kadhai filled with heated oil. It has alarmed health experts and the public.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Watch: Street Vendor Dips Plastic Pouches In Hot Oil To Open Them, Sparks Outrage Online
A viral street food video has raised food safety concerns (Photo: X/ shashiiyengar)

A viral video featuring a street vendor making pakoras in Ludhiana has led to a heated discussion about food safety in India. The reel has been reposted and reshared on X recently, where it has alarmed health experts as well as the general public. The viral video shows the pakora seller holding five oil pouches in his hands. Instead of cutting them open, he dips them into a kadhai filled with hot oil. The high heat melts the plastic instantly, and the oil from the pouches flows into the kadhai. A vlogger is heard asking him about his unusual method. But the vendor seems unconcerned and simply explains that the pouches open immediately once the oil they are dipped in is hot enough.

The vlogger goes on to ask the street vendor about the snacks he is frying. He reveals that he is making bread pakoras with an aloo-methi (potato and fenugreek filling). They cost only Rs 10, and this low price surprises the content creator. The vendor insists that he will keep the price the same as long as he can. Viewers also get to see him preparing fried "hot dogs." The bread pieces coated in batter are kept ready in a large container. We see the vendor dip his bare hands into it to transfer them to the kadhai. The text on the video reads, "Viral flyover pakore" - a reference to the location of the street stall at Gill Chowk in Ludhiana.

Also Read: 'Sugar-Free Sounds Good': Street Food Stall Selling Fruit Cream For Diabetics Gets Internet Talking

One X user who shared the video was Shashi Iyengar, a health coach. The caption read, This street food seller has a 'genius' method of pouring oil - just dip the entire pouch straight into the hot pan. No cutting required! Next up? Engine oil with a side of melted plastic for that ultimate street food flavour!" The X post has clocked more than 4 million views so far.

Also Read: 6 Street Foods That Are Safe To Eat Even When It Rains

This viral video is continuing to make the rounds online. Another person, who calls themself "The Skin Doctor", reposted part of it on X. He wrote, "You don't need to be a doctor to know what he is doing is extremely toxic for health. One look and it's obvious. Still, the facts: dipping plastic pouches in boiling oil causes them to break down and release toxic chemicals like dioxins, phthalates, BPA, and styrene. These leach into the oil, mix with the food, and contaminate it." The X user claimed that this can lead to a range of serious health problems. He called out to FSSAI and local authorities to take action. He cautioned people to stay away from street food completely.

Here's how X users reacted to the viral video in the comments:

Before this, a video showing a street-style omelette with Skittles and Coca-Cola in it went viral and received many negative reactions. Read more about this bizarre street food.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Street Food, Viral Video, Street Food Vendor
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com