Watch: Street Vendor Dips Plastic Pouches In Hot Oil To Open Them, Sparks Outrage Online

A viral video featuring a street vendor making pakoras in Ludhiana has led to a heated discussion about food safety in India. The reel has been reposted and reshared on X recently, where it has alarmed health experts as well as the general public. The viral video shows the pakora seller holding five oil pouches in his hands. Instead of cutting them open, he dips them into a kadhai filled with hot oil. The high heat melts the plastic instantly, and the oil from the pouches flows into the kadhai. A vlogger is heard asking him about his unusual method. But the vendor seems unconcerned and simply explains that the pouches open immediately once the oil they are dipped in is hot enough.

The vlogger goes on to ask the street vendor about the snacks he is frying. He reveals that he is making bread pakoras with an aloo-methi (potato and fenugreek filling). They cost only Rs 10, and this low price surprises the content creator. The vendor insists that he will keep the price the same as long as he can. Viewers also get to see him preparing fried "hot dogs." The bread pieces coated in batter are kept ready in a large container. We see the vendor dip his bare hands into it to transfer them to the kadhai. The text on the video reads, "Viral flyover pakore" - a reference to the location of the street stall at Gill Chowk in Ludhiana.

One X user who shared the video was Shashi Iyengar, a health coach. The caption read, This street food seller has a 'genius' method of pouring oil - just dip the entire pouch straight into the hot pan. No cutting required! Next up? Engine oil with a side of melted plastic for that ultimate street food flavour!" The X post has clocked more than 4 million views so far.

This viral video is continuing to make the rounds online. Another person, who calls themself "The Skin Doctor", reposted part of it on X. He wrote, "You don't need to be a doctor to know what he is doing is extremely toxic for health. One look and it's obvious. Still, the facts: dipping plastic pouches in boiling oil causes them to break down and release toxic chemicals like dioxins, phthalates, BPA, and styrene. These leach into the oil, mix with the food, and contaminate it." The X user claimed that this can lead to a range of serious health problems. He called out to FSSAI and local authorities to take action. He cautioned people to stay away from street food completely.

Here's how X users reacted to the viral video in the comments:

The saddest part? He's not the only one doing it. He's just the one who got filmed — Vikas Sharma (@itsvksharma_) August 6, 2025

Rs 10 we are getting so many things-- Oil, Plastic, style of pouring oil, Besan. Bonus: Heart Attack + Medical shop nearby... It's a steal 😭😭 — Umang Mehta (@Nifty009) August 7, 2025

People will still go there and enjoy the contaminated toxic street foods.

Here people as well as the govt are at fault. — JJohnnymeitei (@JohnnyMeetei) August 6, 2025

Modern malnutrition isn't always about less food.



It's about more toxins disguised as taste.



Micro plastics marinated in seed oils. — Dr Maunil Patel | MD (@Beingfit_medic) August 6, 2025

Some street food adventures are better left avoided. — Berhan Talay | Fat loss & discipline guide (@Messorem37) August 6, 2025

People just care about the taste. Zero awareness. — Tanishq (@Tanishqfit) August 6, 2025

Its ok !

If some one explains to him hell stop.

He dsnt know.

Let us not demonise humble bread earners - esp when it seems like an earnest mistake.'

Lets take on the Big Ps & Big Food giants who are literally pumping poison in our systems. — Dr.Navhya (HealthMadeEasy) (@DrNavhya) August 6, 2025

