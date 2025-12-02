Viral Video Claiming To Show Innovative Self-Sizing Sneaker Pod Baffles Internet: "Is It Even Real?"

Japan has been at the forefront of innovative technology, and the world has seen some of the coolest gadgets being developed here. But a viral video claiming to show Japan-made futuristic footwear technology looks too good to be true to many social media users, as they called it "fake" and "AI-generated".

The video, widely reshared on various social media platforms, including Instagram, X, and TikTok, shows a self-sizing sneaker pod that appears to scan a person's foot and instantly produce a perfectly fitted trainer.

Watch the viral video here:

Japan unveils a new “self-sizing sneaker pod” they claim will change buying shoes forever.



Quite the feat. pic.twitter.com/JmFNEnTGNW — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) December 1, 2025

"A real feat of engineering. Japan stays in the future," one user wrote while commenting on the video. Meanwhile, another user said, "This tech will change buying shoes forever. That knitting gripped his foot so well."

But the video doesn't mention any brand or specification, forcing online users to question its authenticity, saying, "Seems like AI is the new normal." Another user asked, "Is it even real?" A third wrote, "It's Sora with the watermark removed." If it is fake, one user asked X to take action against it.

Here's what an innovator said:

In a post on Instagram, an innovator (@belowthebrim) said that he had proposed a similar idea months ago. "I had this idea and posted it 10 months ago on LinkedIn. I see the future, I communicate my ideas and I love when they are confirmed later," the innovator said.

"My idea takes it a step further and recycles the material for clean up and sustainability at the end of the day."

On the other hand, a South African CEO, Govind Ram, straightaway called it fake. "No, this tweet is false. It's based on a viral AI-generated video with no evidence of a real Japanese invention—lacking branding, company confirmation, or credible reports. An earlier concept post predates it, and online discussions (e.g., Reddit) label it fake."