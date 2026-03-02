Hot Air Balloon Hits Tower In US, Leaves 2 People Dangling At 1,000 Feet. How They Were Rescued

Two passengers -- a man and a woman-- were saved in a high-stakes rescue after their hot air balloon crashed into a cell phone tower in Longview, Texas, leaving them dangling approximately 920 feet above the ground. The incident happened on February 28, around 8:15 am, when the balloon collided with the tower, and its envelope became snagged on the structure. The heart-stopping footage shows them clinging to a hot air balloon's basket as it swings wildly in the wind. The balloon's envelope was torn by the 1,100-foot cell tower, leaving the pair dangling precariously.

The Longview Fire Department deployed 14 rescuers from its Special Operations Unit to scale the 1,100-foot tower. Rescuers used complex rope systems to reach the basket and extricate the occupants section by section.

"Climbing operations began around 8:50 AM using multiple rope systems due to the extreme height and complexity of the incident. Rescuers made patient contact at approximately 10:00 AM. Both occupants are conscious, and, at this time, no injuries have been reported," the department wrote on its Facebook page while sharing pictures of the rescue.

See the post here:

Both individuals were safely brought to the ground by approximately 11:00 am and reported no injuries.

At a press conference, Longview Special Operations Lieutenant Stephen Winchell said, "First responders used multiple 300-foot ropes to safely remove the passengers from the hot air balloon basket. They lowered the shaken pair "rope by rope" until they were back on the ground. Overall, it was a pretty smooth operation, as much as it can be, with all the challenges here."

"Climbing 1,000 feet up, 1,000 feet down, for some of them, with a bunch of heavy gear and rope, is a very physically taxing event. I'm thankful for their sweat-equity, and the Lord being with us," he added. The specialists had lanyards to help protect them from a fall, but it was still a risky and "challenging" operation.

The rescue operation was dubbed the "Super Bowl of rope rescues" due to its complexity and logistical challenges, including the tower's height and exposure to the elements. Thankfully, the passengers remained "calm and cooperative" throughout the ordeal.

The balloon's remnants will be dismantled by Tower King II, a local construction company, reported the New York Post.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to investigate the cause of the crash.