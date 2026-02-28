Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Aces Test Track Obstacle Meant For Isuzu D-Max: Watch

Maruti Suzuki's Alto K10 has always been praised for being the best for people living in the mountains. While the car is not meant for off-roading, it performs feats that grab people's attention. Adding to the list, a social-media clip showed the compact hatchback being put through a test on an off-road style track usually associated with a much larger vehicle, the Isuzu D-Max.

The Instagram reel, captioned as a "roped" test drive on the D-Max's own proving ground, has gone viral among budget-car enthusiasts, highlighting how the Alto K10 handles terrain usually reserved for SUVs and pickups.

The short video captures the Alto K10 being driven over uneven surfaces with a decline and a steep incline. While this is a territory of 4x4 vehicles, the small stature and the light weight of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are used in its favour to climb the muddy surface with ease. Even after clearing the obstacle, the car doesn't hit the ground despite its relatively lesser ground clearance.

Why Is This Unusual

The Alto K10 is a 1.0-litre, front-engine hatchback, designed primarily for city driving and light highway use. In contrast, the Isuzu D-Max is a heavy-duty pickup built around a ladder-frame chassis and long-travel suspension for rough tracks and quarries. Seeing the Alto K10 on a track normally meant for a D-Max underlines how capable, in relative terms, the small Maruti is in terms of ride quality and handling, even if it is still far from a true off-roader.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The 2026 iteration of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pickup truck has recently been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 25.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.9-litre diesel engine that produces 163 hp and 360 Nm of peak torque. It gets the option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. It is available with a 4x4 system.