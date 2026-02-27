On Camera, Thar Drags Burning Motorcycle For 7 km In Noida Highway Escape

Advertisement
Read Time: 2 mins
  • A driver tried to flee a petrol station in Greater Noida without paying for fuel
  • The petrol pump employee chased the driver on a motorcycle along NH 91
  • The SUV dragged the employee's motorcycle for 5 to 7 kilometres during the chase
Greater Noida:

A driver in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has been detained after allegedly attempting to flee a petrol station without payment, leading to a dramatic chase that ended with a motorcycle being dragged for several kilometres along a major highway, police said.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening at a fuel station in the Dhum Manikpur area. The driver, identified as Harsh, 22, from Sikandrabad, reportedly filled his black Mahindra Thar SUV with diesel. When it came time to pay, he claimed he would settle the bill online but instead drove off without completing the transaction. 

Petrol pump employee Kuldeep Sharma pursued him on a motorcycle along GT Road and onto National Highway 91. During the chase, the Thar collided with Sharma's motorcycle, causing it to become lodged against the front of the SUV. The vehicle then dragged the entangled motorcycle for an estimated 5 to 7 kilometres. 

CCTV footage from the area captured the sequence of events, showing the motorcycle eventually catching fire amid the prolonged dragging, with flames visible as the pursuit continued. Police launched a search operation after receiving reports of the incident. Officers intercepted the Thar near the Luharli toll plaza and took the driver into custody.

The vehicle has been seized for further examination. 

Sharma sustained injuries in the collision and was receiving medical treatment. Local authorities described the episode as a serious case involving attempted theft of fuel, rash driving, endangerment, and potential additional charges related to the fire and injuries.

Police have indicated that legal proceedings against Harsh are underway.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur) 

Show full article

Black Thar, Viral Video, Thar Accident
