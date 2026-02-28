Man Takes Father To Google Office In Bengaluru, Shares Emotional Video: 'Never Saw Him This Happy'

A techie has caught the internet's attention after he shared a heartwarming video of taking his father to Google's Bengaluru office in India. The user named Vineeth Sharma Buddarapu, who works as a software engineer with the tech giant, took to Instagram to share the video where his father could be seen experiencing the world where his son works.

In the now-viral clip, Buddarapu gave a tour of the entire campus to his father, which included a visit to the cafeteria, garden and the arcade, among other places.

"On last Friday, I did something every Googler wants to do. I took my Nanna to visit @google Ananta with me. It is his first corporate office visit and he was surprised with everything in the office. It's a very emotional moment for me and him as we come from a very small background from a village," Buddarapu captioned the video.

"He was so happy and proud to see me working here. He was shocked to see that a corporate office is providing many facilities for their employees. He understood the effort I put into getting a job here, and it finally paid off. I saw him have fun here."

While the proud father wandered through the lush office greenery, Buddarapu captured the moments on his phone as a souvenir.

"We had a coffee chat, ate good food and played a lot of arcade games. I am really happy that this happened. I never saw my Nanna this happy and proud of me. I thank god for everything."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Social Media Reactions

As the video gained significant traction online, social media users appreciated the techie for acknowledging his father's sacrifices and sharing the proud moment with him.

"You make every parent proud beta," said one user, while another added: "This is my dream. I will give my father every happiness in the world. Proud of you."

Spanning 1.6 million square feet, Google inaugurated its Bengaluru office in February 2025. Each floor follows a city-grid layout with team-based "neighbourhoods" and a central amphitheatre-style gathering space called Sabha.

Inspired by Bengaluru's greenery, it includes landscaped spaces, walking and jogging paths, and the 'Aranya' forest, which also acts as a noise barrier. The campus is designed with locally sourced materials.