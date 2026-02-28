'No One Prepared Me For This': Foreigner Amazed After Stranger Offers Him Biryani In India

Fiji-born, New Zealand-based musician Lepani was recently left amazed by India's legendary hospitality during a visit to the country. In a video shared with his followers, the artist documented a heartwarming moment on a Mysore roadside where strangers insisted on serving him a generous portion of biryani and chicken curry for free.

The experience, which Lepani titled "I was told to prepare myself for India but no one prepared me for this," highlighted the genuine warmth he encountered while exploring local street food.

"India is such an amazing place. As we were walking down a busy street in Mysore, I caught a whiff of the most beautiful smell. We looked across the road, and this man behind a giant cooking pot, with the warmest smile was waving at us like crazy while pouring spoonfuls of biryani into plates for people," Lepn captioned the accompanying video.

Though hesitant initially, the Manchester-based artist made his way to the stall and managed to snag some of the biryani on a disposable plate.

"I asked him how much for a plate, and he said "don't worry, just eat" so he served me the biggest plate, then his friend served me some chicken curry on top," he said.

"I stood on the street side alongside some locals eating some of the best (and filling) biryani I've ever had in my life."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'Love To See It'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.4 million views, with social media users highlighting how accommodating and kind the Indian people were, who loved sharing their food.

"Love to see how happy you are! It's a special place indeed," said one user, while another added: "Some of the most accommodating people in the world! Love to see it bro."

A third commented: "When COVID-19 hit India, each person contributed. Some were handling medical supplies, most were distributing food. In a country with poverty, we all survived on the generosity of our own people; our culture of feeding kept so many people alive."

A fourth said: "Hope you are having an amazing time! It's such an incredible life when you can immerse yourself in a deep and rich culture."