What Is On The AI Summit Menu? Dhingri Kachru To Sepu Wadi, Full List From Taj Palace Kitchen

As New Delhi hosts the AI Impact Summit India 2026, Taj Palace, New Delhi, is preparing to welcome global delegates and Heads of State with traditional Indian hospitality.

General Manager Pradhyuman Singh Rathore says the guests will be received in the true spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava. The welcome ceremony will include Indian classical music, tika and tilak and a tulsi mala as a mark of respect. He adds that traditional rituals such as aarti will also be performed, reflecting India's cultural heritage. Handcrafted silk stoles, created by skilled Indian weavers, have been specially arranged in line with the hotel's commitment to conscious luxury and responsible sourcing.

Inside the hotel's kitchen, preparations are underway to serve a specially curated Indian menu. The Executive Chef Nitin Mathur says the food is being prepared using traditional Indian cooking methods. Brass utensils are being used, chutneys are being ground on stone slabs with a muller, and no mixers or grinders are being used to maintain authenticity.

Chef Nitin Mathur says spices have been sourced from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir to ensure a rich and traditional flavour. Millets form a key part of the menu, offering both nutrition and a connection to India's culinary roots.

The Menu Being Served

The specially curated menu for the summit includes Dhingri Kachru, Sepu Wadi, Kala Moti Guchhi Pulao, Siyal Katlu, Kathal Baingan Bharta, Bhunnu Murg, Gola Paratha, Malera Roti, and Badana Pearls.

Dhingri Kachru

Dhingri Kachru features oyster mushrooms stuffed into soft, fermented wheat-rice flour rolls. Sautéed with ginger, garlic, and asafoetida, they're pan-fried - crisp outside and fluffy inside. The dish is a Himachali staple, which is earthy and umami-rich, and goes perfectly with yoghurt.

Sepu Wadi

Sepu Wadi is spinach curry with chewy urad dal wadis. Spinach simmers in yoghurt gravy with ginger, garlic, and chillies while fried lentil nuggets absorb the tangy sauce. It is a Himachali vegan comfort food.

Kala Moti Gucchi Pulao

Kala Moti Guchhi Pulao mixes black pearl morels and guchhi mushrooms into basmati rice. They are toasted with ghee, cumin, cloves, cardamom, and saffron. The Himalayan dish is fragrant with deep, earthy flavours.

Siyal Katlu

Siyal Katlu are buckwheat flour sweets from Lahaul. Roasted siyal (buckwheat) blends with ghee, jaggery, and walnuts, and is shaped into soft, crumbly balls. They are nutty, fudge-like, gluten-free treats for winter energy.

Kathal Baingan Bharta

Kathal Baingan Bharta mashes roasted jackfruit and eggplant with onions, tomatoes, and chillies. Tempered with cumin and asafoetida, it turns out smoky and spicy, mimicking meat from Himachali home cooking.

Bhunnu Murg

Bhunnu Murg is dry-roasted chicken in a thick yoghurt marinade with chillies, coriander, turmeric, ginger, and garlic. The Himachali dish is slow-cooked to juicy, spice-crusted pieces.

Gola Paratha

Gola Paratha is a dense, round wheat flatbread from Kullu. Hand-kneaded dough is griddled with ghee and often stuffed with potato. It has a chewy centre, crisp edges, and is a popular pahadi breakfast.

Malera Roti

Malera Roti is a thin buckwheat or millet flatbread from Malana. It is dry-roasted on tawa for a nutty, soft texture. It is a simple, gluten-free staple that pairs well with dals and curries.

Badana Pearls

Badana Pearls are besan flour balls that are fried crisp, soaked in jaggery-saffron syrup with nuts and cardamom. This dish from Chamba is a sweet dish that is crunchy on the outside and gooey inside.

According to the Executive Chef, each dish reflects flavours from across northern India and has been designed to offer guests an authentic and memorable dining experience.