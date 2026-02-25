Andhra Milk Adulteration Update: 7 People Still In Critical Condition, Total 15 Hospitalised

The condition of seven persons undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry after consuming adulterated milk is critical, a top official said on Tuesday.

State Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Veerapandian said that 15 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, of whom three are on ventilators, two on dialysis and three more on ventilator-dialysis.

Among those undergoing treatment, there are two children, including a five-month-old baby.

He said four people have died so far. No new cases were registered on Tuesday.

Veerapandian told the media that necessary steps are being taken to provide better treatment to all those hospitalised.

On the suggestion of senior nephrologist Raviraj, medicines required to quickly improve kidney function but not available here are being brought from Chennai and Mumbai.

Officials said that milk was supplied to the homes on February 16. As some may show symptoms later, doctors have been made available round the clock in the affected areas for 24 hours. These measures will continue for another month, the officials said.

They said three people have been admitted to hospitals based on the results of their blood samples. Two of them were found to have high creatinine levels.

Blood samples were collected from 315 people belonging to 110 families, who all had received milk from the same vendor. Two of them had high creatinine levels, while the third had suspicious symptoms. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Veerapandian said that he has not come across traces of urea in milk so far. He said that if urea is found in milk, health problems like kidney failure and liver damage will not immediately arise. He quoted medical experts to say that problems like kidney or liver failure, and urinary incontinence can arise only if milk mixed with urea is consumed for a long time.

He also said that serious health problems can arise three to four days after consuming milk mixed with ethylene glycol.

Veerapandian, who addressed the press conference along with Neelakantha Reddy, Director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine (Food Safety Department), said it was found during the police investigation that ethylene glycol, which was used as a coolant in a milk cooling machine, had leaked.

They said that they have collected up to 10 samples of the remaining curd, ghee, vinegar, and milk used by affected families and sent them to laboratories recognised by the National Food Safety Authority in Hyderabad and Kakinada for testing.

They said that the milk sold by the seller was not found, but samples of curd, paneer, ghee, and cream were collected. They said that the results of the water samples are likely to come in stages between Wednesday and Saturday. They said that they are hoping to have clarity on the source of adulteration of the milk after receiving the reports of water samples.

Police were continuing the investigation based on the information collected from the vendor, who is already in police custody. A probe is on the use of ethylene glycol in dairy milk storage and related issues. Police have also questioned the mechanic who repaired the milk cooling machine.

IPM Director Neelakantha Reddy announced that the collection of samples from milk traders, milk manufacturers, storage owners and wholesalers across the state will begin from Wednesday. He said that they will be identified in the inspections, whether they have authorised licenses or not.

