Daughter Surprises Mother With First Business Class Trip, Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of an Indian daughter surprising her mother with a business class ticket for her first-ever international trip has touched thousands online. Content creator Prakriti Arora shared the emotional moment on Instagram, capturing their journey from Delhi airport to the surprise reveal onboard.

The video begins with Arora and her mother arriving at the airport. Her mother, unaware of the special plan, explores the duty-free area and airport lounge with excitement. The surprise is revealed once they board the aircraft, when Arora tells her, "You're flying business." The visibly moved mother, holding back tears, reacts emotionally and immediately calls her husband to share the news. Smiling through her joy, she says, "Badhiya lag raha hai yaar."

Watch the video here:

Arora captioned the video expressing that this was her most meaningful flight ever, despite having flown business class multiple times. She encouraged others to celebrate their parents with similar gestures, noting that while money doesn't always buy happiness, moments like these bring unmatched joy.

The video quickly gained popularity, with viewers praising the thoughtful gesture and sharing similar stories.It sparked an emotional response from viewers, with many touched by the heartfelt gesture. One user commented, "This video made me so emotional-such a beautiful moment." Another wrote, "Such a beautiful moment thank you for sharing with us." A third user added, "Aww, love this! Life goal Something I want to do with my family too!" Meanwhile, someone summed up the sentiment by saying, "When you upgrade your mom to business class, you officially win 'child of the year'."