Delhi Airport Video Shows Luggage Remains A Challenge As IndiGo Crisis Eases

The flight crisis appears to ease after nearly a week, with IndiGo operationalising routes between 137 out of 138 destinations, but luggage remains a big challenge for the ground staff. Visuals have emerged of a large pileup of luggage at Delhi airport as passengers complained of not receiving their belongings even 24 hours after reaching their destination.

One of the videos showed hundreds of bags kept inside the airport premises, neatly arranged in queues, amid uncertainty over when those would reunite with their owners.

Speaking to a news channel, a passenger broke down as she recounted the hassle to get her luggage. "I don't want refund, just return my luggage. It has been over 24 hours," said the passenger bound for Srinagar. "There are important papers in my luggage, it's worth lakhs," she added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where IndiGo passengers continue to be affected amid flight disruptions and cancellations. pic.twitter.com/zSXlB0dpO9 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2025

A video shared by news agency ANI showed airline staff helping frustrated passengers spot their luggage amid a sea of bags. Hundreds of unclaimed bags were also seen lying near the luggage belt in the arrival area in photos shared online.

Even in Mumbai, IndiGo passengers complained about their baggage being lost. While they managed to reach their destinations, their luggage - which had their clothes, documents, and medicines - did not, making the travel experience even more frustrating.

Sachin, a passenger, had checked in his and his wife's luggage in Mumbai before his flight to Bengaluru. His delayed flight was eventually rescheduled for Tuesday. He was assured by the staff that it would reach his local address on Wednesday, but it did not.

"When I called, they asked me to wait another 48 hours," he said. On the day of his rescheduled flight, he was told by the airline that the baggage could not be located. "We have been buying clothes for four days. My baby's medicines are in that bag."

The aviation ministry confirmed today that IndiGo has delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of yesterday, a day after it issued a 48-hour deadline for the airline to trace and deliver the luggage.

"Ministry has directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage that was separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger's residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours," minister Ram Mohan Naidu had said yesterday.