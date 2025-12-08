Video: IndiGo Crew Wins Hearts For Comforting Passenger's Child During Flight Delay

A heartwarming video has gone viral, showing IndiGo flight attendants affectionately engaging with and comforting a passenger's toddler during a flight delay. The clip, posted on Instagram by a passenger named Rashmi Trivedi, captures the airline staff interacting and playing with her young child.

The mother shared the video amidst reports of IndiGo flight cancellations and delays across India, highlighting the positive and compassionate behavior of the airline's crew during a stressful travel period.

"Flights got cancelled, delayed what not. But the staffs have always been a great host. I have always travelled in Indigo, and during this time, a lot of people have suffered. However, finding joy in little things matters the most," she wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. A text overlay on the video read, "Flight got delayed meanwhile my little one enjoying with staff".

Watch the video here:

The video has been widely shared and received numerous positive comments online, with many users praising the crew for their heartwarming and kind gesture. "This is so cute," wrote one user while another commented, "Appreciate the crew."

IndiGo Crisis

As IndiGo's operational issues stretched into their seventh consecutive day, the ripple effects were felt nationwide, with hundreds of flights cancelled or delayed, leaving thousands of passengers stranded or rescheduling their travel plans. The disruptions have impacted both domestic and international routes, creating chaos at major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Passengers have taken to social media to express frustration over last-minute notifications, poor communication, and long waiting times. The airline has attributed the ongoing issues to crew unavailability and scheduling challenges.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from IndiGo, and travel experts warn of a domino effect if the situation is not resolved soon. With the holiday season approaching, concerns are growing over further disruptions, fare surges, and airport congestion.