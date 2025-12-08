IndiGo Refunds Rs 827 Crore In 2 Weeks, Returns 4,500 Of 9,000 Bags

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has refunded tickets worth Rs 827 crore as it battles with the operational crisis that has led to mass flight cancellations and the threat of regulatory action, the officials in the Ministry of Civil Aviation told NDTV on Monday.

A total of 9,55,591 tickets between November 21 and December 7 were cancelled and refunded, the officials said.

Nearly six lakh tickets worth Rs 569 crore were cancelled and refunded between December 1 and December 7, they said.

About 4,500 of the 9,000 bags have also been delivered to customers.

"Target to deliver balance bags in next 36 hours," officials said.

IndiGo, which operated about 2,200 flights daily before the crisis snowballed last Tuesday, plans to operate 1,802 flights to 137 out of 138 destinations on Monday.

IndiGo has said that the board of its parent company, Interglobe Aviation, has set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG), which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation.

The CMG was set up at the Board's first meeting on December 4, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The CMG's priority is to deliver the Board's mandate, which is to restore 100% operational integrity, ensure timely information flow, expedite full refund/rescheduling and expedite the return of baggage, it said.

IndiGo Crisis

IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights across India last week after failing to make sufficient changes to its roster planning to accommodate new government norms.

The flight operations were hit at the various airports, including Delhi, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline, which is facing its worst-ever crisis, has acknowledged that the flight disruptions happened primarily due to misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

IndiGo was founded in 2006 by Indian businessmen Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia. It has a fleet of more than 400 aircraft, mostly Airbus A320s, and serves about 3,80,000 passengers a day to over 90 domestic and 40 international destinations.

"We Will Set An Example": Aviation Minister On IndiGo Crisis

Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Monday warned of tough action against IndiGo, saying they will "set an example" for other airlines.

Speaking in Parliament, he said the chaos was the result of IndiGo's "internal crisis" after the new passenger safety norms came into force.

"We care for pilots, crew, and passengers. We made it clear to all the airlines. IndiGo was supposed to manage the crew and roster. Passengers faced a lot of difficulties. We are not taking the situation lightly. We will take strict action. We will set an example for every airline. If there will be any non-compliance, we will take action," he said.

The government, Naidu said, has initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter.

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government wants more players in the aviation sector and that the country has the potential to have five major airlines.