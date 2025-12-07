Inside India's Pilot Safety Rules At The Centre Of IndiGo Meltdown

India's stricter pilot fatigue management rules hit IndiGo hard this week as it had failed to plan for changes in its rosters, throwing operations of the country's biggest airline into disarray and disrupting air travel across the country.

The new regulations, first proposed in early 2024, were implemented in two phases this year, with the latest implementation date of November 1. Lack of proper planning, IndiGo has admitted, ultimately led to disruptions this week.

Here are some of the key rules notified by India's aviation regulator:

Weekly Pilot Rest

The Indian authorities increased the weekly rest period by 12 hours from 36 to 48 hours.

That, the government said, would help ensure sufficient time for recovery from cumulative fatigue. The rule remains in force despite the IndiGo crisis.

Maximum Night Landings

The weekly number of landings a pilot can make from midnight and early morning has been capped at two, from six earlier, a move meant to boost safety as alertness is lowest at this time.

The government has put this measure on hold for IndiGo until February 10, given the crisis.

Flight Duty

The maximum time pilots can fly in flights that stretch into the night is capped at 10 hours. The rules consider night to be between midnight to early morning.

The government has also put this measure on hold for IndiGo until February 10, given the crisis.

Rest Time And Leave

If a pilot takes personal leave, airlines cannot count that as part of the mandated weekly rest period of 48 hours. The rest period must be on top of any leave, a practice pilots say was not followed in the past.

For now, though, all airlines are exempt from this rule to restore normal air travel in India.

Fatigue Report

Airlines now need to submit quarterly fatigue reports and the action taken to the Indian aviation regulator.

