Video Of Man Slapping Woman At Delhi's Japanese Park Sparks Outrage

A video circulating on social media, reportedly filmed in the national capital, appears to show a man verbally and physically assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend at Swarn Jayanti Park, also known as Japanese Park.

The clip, which has gone viral, was recorded by a passer-by who claims he was sitting on a nearby bench when the altercation began. In the footage, the person recording alleges that the man had already slapped the woman "30 to 40 times" before he started filming.

The video shows the couple seated on a bench, engaged in a heated argument. The man, visibly angry, can be heard shouting at the woman. Moments later, he stands up and slaps her, while onlookers in the background appear not to intervene.

Shocking Visuals at a Park in Delhi of Toxic Couple arguing. Man slaps his Girlfriend repeatedly. According to Guy recording the video, the Man had already slapped her 30-40 times before he recorded the video. pic.twitter.com/gH1Hdr8riP — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 26, 2026

The individual recording the incident says he felt compelled to capture the moment as the situation escalated. He describes the relationship as "toxic" and expresses concern over the intensity of the violence.

The footage has triggered strong reactions online. Many social media users have condemned the man's behaviour and criticised bystanders for not stepping in. Several called the incident a clear case of assault rather than a private dispute between partners.

Some users urged authorities to take action and investigate the matter. As of now, it is not clear whether a formal police complaint has been filed or whether officials have identified the individuals involved.

The incident has once again sparked debate over public responsibility, domestic violence and the tendency to dismiss abusive behaviour in relationships as a "personal matter".