Khamenei Died During Treatment Day After Strike, Claims Aide

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in hospital during treatment, some hours after the US-Israel air strikes, his representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, told NDTV today. In an exclusive interview, Elahi also said the country is taking care of Indian students, who will be sent back safely when they wish to return.

"At the time of attack, Ayatollah Khamenei's son-in-law and daughter died on the spot. However, Ayatollah Khamenei was not martyred at that moment. He was taken to the hospital, and he passed away during treatment there the next day," Elahi said.

"The martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei is a moment of immense sorrow for all of us," Elahi said.

"I hope everyone who raises their voice against oppression will remember his path and continue to walk on it. Ayatollah Khamenei always stood with the oppressed, and he wanted unity to always prevail between Muslims and non-Muslims," he added.

Khamenei, the Supreme leader of Iran for over 40 years, died when Israel and the US launched a joint operation when he was attending a crucial meeting. Around 10 top military and administrative officers had died in the strike.

As Iran hit back, targeting Israel and US bases in neighbouring countries including UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman and Jordan, the situation escalated and Indian students who were in Iran got stranded.

"For us, the top priority is the safety of all Indian students. As always, we are keeping these students in safe places and taking care of them. Whenever they wish to return, we will make full preparations and ensure all arrangements for them," Elahi said.

The current circumstances in the middle-east, he said, was because of America and the Zionist regime (Israel), and everyone is suffering because of them. But Iran, he said, is "standing together".