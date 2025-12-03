Foreign Woman Shares 'Crazy' Experience Of Attending Hornbill Festival In Nagaland: 'India You Don't See'

A foreign woman traveller has caught social media's attention for her decision to explore Nagaland, a less conventional destination compared to India's popular "Golden Triangle" circuit of Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur. In a viral Instagram video, the user named Emma documented her experience at the popular Hornbill Festival, suggesting it showed a side of the country that is often missed by typical tourists.

"We are at the opening ceremony for the Hornbill Festival 2025 in Nagaland.This place is crazy, let me show you," said Emma as she posed with the tribal groups and participated in the ceremonial dance.

Emma added that despite spending two days at the festival, nothing could have prepared her for the entire experience, as Nagaland's culture and energy impressed her.

"If you think you know India, wait until you see Nagaland's Hornbill Festival. I have spent 2 days at the Hornbill Festival and honestly. Nothing prepared me for this," said Emma.

"Nagaland's culture, the energy, the colours, the food, the way every tribe tells their story through dance... This is India you don't see in the usual travel videos. From bamboo shooting to traditional games to the biggest crowd I've ever seen...I'm obsessed. If you haven't been to Nagaland you are missing out!!" she added.

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded Emma for immersing herself in the culture, noting that the festival's energy seemed different.

"It's an amazing place to be at. I have been trying to go there for the last 3 years but have been unable to," said one user, while another added: "This looks absolutely electric, India has so many layers most travellers never see."

A third commented: "Oh okay lol! You are already there. I just wrote you to hit this festival on the previous video. Anyway, enjoy your time in North East."

Hornbill Festival 2025

The Hornbill Festival is a 10-day celebration that kicks off on December 1 and continues till December 10. It takes place at Kisama Heritage Village, around 12 km from Kohima, Nagaland's capital.

Indian travellers need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to visit Nagaland. You can easily apply for it online at ilp.nagaland.gov.in. Meanwhile, foreign nationals, including OCI cardholders, require a Protected Area Permit (PAP) to enter the state.