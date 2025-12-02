Boss Deducts Salary, Shouts At Employee For Taking Care Of Grandma Admitted In ICU

An Indian employee has revealed that the company they worked for docked a day's pay after they left the office urgently to look after their grandmother admitted to the ICU. In a viral Reddit post, the employee detailed how a company director reportedly shouted at them and ordered HR to process the salary deduction, sparking a discussion about employee rights and workplace empathy.

"My grandmother was admitted in the ICU and I had to leave urgently, though I was already logged in and working from home. Because of this, I missed a late-night regular meeting at 9 PM IST, with the client," the user wrote.

The employee said they informed one of the colleagues about leaving the office abruptly, but they forgot to tell the management.

"While I was still in the hospital, the director of the company starts shouting and yelling. And I wish that I were in the right headspace to reply to him, but I couldn't because of the situation I was in, and we were already all stressed."

A few days later, when the employee was forced to work a 16.5-hour shift, they wrote an email to the management, setting boundaries at the workplace.

"I worked a shift of 16.5 hours (from 11 AM to 3:30 AM) on 27th November 2025. Please let me know if that compensates for the day. If not, then I am afraid I won't be able to work past my shift, even if there are meetings scheduled later in the night - the same goes for today," read the email.

Afterwards, the HR called the employee, telling them not to be angry, adding that it was not a big thing. "Unfortunately, I can't resign right now because there's a bond, but I'm not gonna work or just do enough to make it count and use my time wisely in building a side hustle or something," the user added.

'Did The Right Thing'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the employee for writing the mail and conveying their point firmly, whilst others advised that the bond may not be legally enforceable.

"Befitting reply! Be honest and work on improving your skills, and then you do not need to be afraid of the job. Also, good thing to get all communications in writing," said one user, while another added: "Don't leave abruptly, prepare well, get a backup up then leave, not to worry about the bond cheque and all."

A third commented: "Just work your regular shift and don't take this additional stuff. In the worst case, they will fire you. So once you are ready for the next step, just chill and let them do the work."

A fourth said: "You did the right thing. Just stick to your mail and ask them to respond on the mail only."