Watch: American Man Shares Indian Thanksgiving Spread Featuring Samosa, Chicken Biryani

An American man has gone viral on social media after sharing an Indian Thanksgiving spread which included popular Indian dishes like samosa, chole and chicken biryani. In a now-viral video titled' Ever seen an Indian Thanksgiving', Conner showed the expansive buffet of dishes prepared by his Indian father-in-law for the national holiday in the US.

"Happy Indian Thanksgiving. No bread rolls, we got samosas. Come over here, you say where is the turkey? Oh, we got chicken tikka masala. You'll ask where is the green beans? We've got chana. And where's the stuffing? We got chicken biryani. Happy Thanksgiving," said Conner.

A traditional Thanksgiving feast typically includes essential dishes such as roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.7 million views and thousands of comments as the majority of users lauded the Indian Thanksgiving spread and asked Conner to invite them next time.

"As a Native American, I wanna go to an Indian Thanksgiving," said one user, while another added: "That's a Thanksgiving spread I'd actually enjoy! That looks amazing!!"

A third commented: "This is the only time I have ever seen someone show their Thanksgiving food and it actually looks good."

A fourth said: "This is awesome, a blend of both cultures. I would love to attend an Indian Thanksgiving or probably host one in future."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | 'Americans And Their Tipping!' Internet Slams Waitress For Complaining About $200 Tip

What Is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November with a traditional feast and by gathering with family and friends. The origin of Thanksgiving dates back to 1621 when a harvest feast was held between the Wampanoag, a Native tribe who occupied the land long before, and the newly settled English colonists in America.

Later in 1863, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, who guided the country through the Civil War, declared Thanksgiving a holiday.

Other customs of the day include Thanksgiving Day parades, especially the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, donating essentials to those in need and the presidential turkey pardons.