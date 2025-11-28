'Americans And Their Tipping!' Internet Slams Waitress For Complaining About $200 Tip

Social media users have reignited the debate about tipping culture in the US by criticising a Queens, New York, waitress who publicly complained about a $200 tip she received. The woman said she served a table of four French patrons whose bill totalled approximately $3,000. Despite the customers expressing satisfaction with both their meal and her service, the waitress lamented that they left only a fraction of the customary 20 per cent tip, which would have amounted to $600.

"Table of 4 that "absolutely loved their meal and service" tipped $200 on a $3,023 check. Just as I was starting unlearn my hatred for the French, they turn around and do this," the woman wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

As of the last update, the viral post had garnered nearly 16 million views and thousands of quote posts, with the majority of users slamming her and the American tipping culture, which expects customers to pay extra for every service.

"Americans and their tipping are mental. What do you mean you're pissed off you got given $200 for bringing 4 people, presumably 2-3 plates each over the space of a couple of hours?" said one user, while another added: "Nobody can ever make me feel bad for not tipping. I'm on LinkedIn everyday trying to find a better job, you better join me."

A third commented: "American tipping culture is genuinely so scary. That $200 is literally a full day's pay for most people. Americans need to grow up."

A fourth said: "Why exactly must a tip be proportionate to the value of the check? What value does the server bring to the meal that they are entitled to such? Is $200 not an absolute payday?"

'A Scam'

This is not the first instance when the American tipping subculture has faced criticism. Last year, an Indian YouTuber stirred the debate after posting his frustrating tipping experience at a New York City restaurant.

In a viral post, Ishan Sharma claimed he was denied his change after paying $50 in cash for a $45 meal. His inquiry about mandatory tipping was brushed off by the server, prompting him to speak out against the practice. He called New York's tipping culture a "scam", despite his friend, a local, being embarrassed by his refusal to pay more in tips.

While tipping is not legally mandatory, it is a strong social custom prevalent in the majority of US establishments. Gig workers in the US rely on tips to supplement their income, which is often below the standard minimum wage. Conversely, in India, guests typically only tip workers when provided exceptional service. Even then, there is no minimum 20 per cent threshold.