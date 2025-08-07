Viral Video Shows Chinese Children Learning Cooking, Other Skills In Kindergarten

Skills are essential, and when taught early, they shape a child's entire future. Now imagine learning practical skills like cooking, milking, and buying vegetables right from kindergarten. Typically, life skills are introduced later in life, but a kindergarten in China is gaining global attention for introducing them at a much younger age.

A video capturing this learning approach is going viral on social media. It shows very young Chinese children actively participating in everyday tasks as part of their school routine.

A video was shared by a user on Instagram, molly___teacher, with a caption that reads: "Life skills in action! In our Chinese kindergarten, little ones are learning how to cook, clean, and take care of themselves - one tiny step at a time. It's not just adorable... it's building confidence, responsibility, and independence for life."

The video showcases children engaging in various daily activities like milking, cooking, shopping for vegetables and fruits, and serving food, all through toy models. This interactive play helps them learn about real-life responsibilities in a safe, controlled environment. The visuals are not only adorable but also highlight the importance of teaching life skills from a young age.

The video has already received more than 2 million views, over 75 thousand likes, and hundreds of comments. However, NDTV cannot confirm the authenticity of the video or the specific details about the kindergarten featured in it.

Reactions on the Post

The post has sparked widespread admiration and interest among viewers who believe that life skills should be an integral part of early childhood education.

One user wrote: "First 5 years of life are so important. Children absorb as much as we teach them, yet we barely teach them!"

Another user commented: "Awesome! So curious which school in China this is. I'm an international teacher and always love learning about innovative things institutions."

A third user shared: "Absolutely love this! Teaching life skills from such a young age is truly powerful. It shapes confident, independent, and capable individuals. Every child deserves this kind of practical learning."

Another person remarked that, as someone who has worked with this age group, they are often surprised by the children's calmness. It's impressive how they manage to stay so composed and level-headed.