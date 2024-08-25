UP Man Fined For Driving Car Without Helmet By Noida Police

The car owner has appealed to Noida traffic police to investigate this matter and revoke his fine.

A man who claims that he has never been to Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district in his car, has been slapped with a fine of Rs 1,000 by Noida police for driving the vehicle without a helmet.

Tushar Saxena initially received a text message informing him about the fine but he ignored it, thinking it to be a mistake. However, things became serious when this was followed by an email and another message. The car owner - who lives in Rampur district, some 200 km from Noida - contacted the traffic police and was told that he was fined for driving his four-wheeler vehicle without a helmet.

Police told him that if he fails to pay the amount then he will have to appear in court.

"The challan was issued on November 9, 2023. If you are violating traffic rules, then it is common to receive a fine but that is not my case. I have never driven my car to the NCR area. And if there's any rule that says we have to wear a helmet inside a car, then the authorities must give this to me in writing," Mr Saxena said.

Mr Saxena said he bought his car in March last year and got the vehicle's registration transferred from Ghaziabad to Rampur.

He has appealed to Noida traffic police to investigate this matter and revoke his fine.

A similar case happened in Jhansi when the city's traffic police fined a man Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet while driving his Audi car. Bahadur Singh Parihar, a resident of Jhansi's Nandu colony, approached traffic police officials, but was told they would look into the matter after the ongoing Lok Sabha election is over.

Until then, Mr Parihar wore a bike helmet while driving to avoid more fines.

(With inputs from Tamkin Faiyaz)

