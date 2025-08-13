'What We Eat Is Freedom': Huge Row Over Independence Day Meat Ban

A huge political row has erupted after several civic bodies in the country ordered that meat shops and slaughterhouses must remain shut this Independence Day. Several politicians, cutting across party lines, have described the ban as a crackdown on people's food habits and said freedom was being violated as the country celebrates its independence.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed an order by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to keep slaughterhouses and meat shops closed on August 15 and 16 -- Independence Day and Janmasthami.

"Many municipal corporations across India seemed to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional.

What's the connection between eating meat and… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 13, 2025

"What's the connection between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day? 99% of Telangana's people eat meat. These meat bans violate people's right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition and religion," Mr Owaisi said.

A similar meat ban order in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has drawn an objection from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. "It is wrong to impose such a ban. In major cities, people of different castes and religions reside. If it is an emotional issue, then people accept it (ban) for a day. But if you clamp such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day and Republic Day, then it is difficult," Mr Pawar said.

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane near Mumbai issued a similar direction. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the municipal commissioner should be suspended and that it is not his job to decide who eats what.

"What we eat on Independence Day is our right, our freedom. They cannot tell us whether to eat. In our house, even during Navratri, our prasad has prawns and fish because this is our tradition. This is our Hindutva. Why are you entering our homes? The municipal corporation should focus on issues such as potholes on roads," he said.

Arun Sawant, spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said the BJP-Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra has not approved the meat ban. "The Opposition is levelling false allegations against the state government and trying to malign it," he said.