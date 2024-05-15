Video: Fined Rs 1,000, UP Man Now Drives His Audi With A Helmet On

The man said he has been told by officials that they will look into the matter after the elections.

Every time he walks towards his Audi, Bahadur Singh Parihar straps on a helmet. Not because he is driving a Formula 1 car or going rally racing in Dakar, but because he was fined Rs 1,000 by the traffic police in Jhansi the last time he did not do so.

In March, Mr Parihar - who is the president of a truckers' union - received a message on his cellphone notifying him that his car had been challaned. When he visited the Parivahan website to check the details, he was left rubbing his eyes because it said the challan was issued since he hadn't worn a helmet. While the photo in the challan is of a two-wheeler, the category of vehicle is clearly mentioned as a 'motor car'.

The resident of Jhansi's Nandu colony approached traffic police officials, but was told they would look into the matter after the ongoing Lok Sabha election is over. Since Uttar Pradesh is voting in all seven phases, that would be June 1, and the counting will take place on June 4, which means he will have to wait at least another three days after that.

Until then, Mr Parihar said, he has decided to wear a helmet while driving to avoid more fines. And his decision has made him a head-turner on the roads of Jhansi.

"I was challaned for driving my car without wearing a helmet. If I have to drive a car wearing a helmet... what can I do? I will have to wear a helmet while driving. The traffic police authorities have told me they will address the issue after the elections," Mr Parihar said in Hindi.

(With inputs from Vinod Kumar Gautam)