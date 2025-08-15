"Illegals Snatching Rights": PM Announces Demographic Mission To Protect Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a demographic mission to protect the country from the dangers posed by illegal immigrants. Speaking on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, he alerted the citizens to a conspiracy to change the country's demography. This will not be tolerated, he asserted while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed, seeds of a new crisis are being sown. These infiltrators are snatching the livelihood of the youth of my country. These infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated," said PM Modi.

Illegal immigration has become a rising concern in the country. Authorities are cracking down and verifying the identities of suspicious workers across cities to identify foreign nationals, especially those from Bangladesh, living under the guise of Indian citizens.

The Prime Minister's caution not only highlighted this rising concern but also delivered a message to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party alleges that Bengali-speaking Indians are being targeted under the pretext of the anti-Bangladeshi crackdown.

"These infiltrators are grabbing the lands of the adivasis by misleading them. The country will not tolerate this," he said.

The Prime Minister also flagged the challenges that arise due to demographic changes, especially in the border areas.

"Demographic changes in border areas pose a threat to national security. It sows the seeds of conflict. No country can surrender before infiltrators. Then how can we? Not to allow such activities is our duty to our ancestors who gifted us an Independent India. So I announce from the ramparts of Red Fort that we have decided to start a high-powered demography mission. This mission will tackle the danger that is looming over India," said PM Modi.