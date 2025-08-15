"India Won't Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail": PM Modi's Big Message To Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a clear message to Pakistan following a nuclear threat from the neighbouring country over India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. India won't tolerate nuclear blackmail, he said in his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, before declaring that the country does not agree to the water treaty.

The Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan was put in abeyance in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Water and blood cannot flow together, the Prime Minister reiterated today, as he opposed sharing the water that belong to India with Pakistan.

"India's water used to irrigate enemies' soil while my land remained thirsty. Now, India and its farmers will have rights to the water that belongs to it. For the welfare of the farmers and the nation, we don't agree to the Indus Waters Treaty," said PM Modi.