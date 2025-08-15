"Won't Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail": PM Praises Op Sindoor In Independence Day Speech

India will not fall for any blackmail and tolerate nuclear threats anymore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said, as he hit out at Pakistan and lauded the Indian armed forces for its role in carrying out Operation Sindoor in the neighbouring country.

"Pakistan has lost its sleep after Operation Sindoor. The destruction inflicted by our armed forces in Pakistan was so widespread that new revelations are being made every day. I salute our brave soldiers who punished masters of terror beyond their imagination," the Prime Minister said, as he addressed the nation on the occasion of Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"After April 22 (Pahalgam attack), we gave the armed forces free hand to respond to the terrorists. Our military will decide the time and give fitting response to all acts of terror," he said.

PM Modi's strong remarks were in response to Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuclear threat as well as offensive comments against India by several Pakistani leaders,including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

In an address to Pakistani diaspora in Florida's Tampa last week, Mr Munir reportedly said that Pakistan could use its nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in case his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

Under Operation Sindoor undertaken by the three defence forces on the border, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7-10 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

