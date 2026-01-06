Catch Salahuddin: Inspired By US Action In Venezuela, PoK Refugees' Appeal To PM

Displaced individuals from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch a bold and decisive strike against terror infrastructure in the region. Their ideas are inspired by the recent US operation in Venezuela.

The SOS International organisation, representing refugees from Pak-Occupied Kashmir, has written to PM Modi.

The organisation's chairman Rajiv Chuni has urged him to launch a surgical strike to demolish the terror infrastructure there and capture Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Chuni said he wants Indian forces to capture Salahuddin, chain him, and bring him to India, citing the US operation in Venezuela and its deposed president Nicolas Maduro as an example.

In his letter, he has emphasised that PoK has been used as a launchpad for terrorists, drugs and arms, posing a significant threat to India's national security.

He has urged the government to prioritise national interests over international concerns, citing the US operation in Venezuela as an example.

The letter to PM Modi highlights India's moral, legal, and security imperatives to liberate PoK, dismantle terror networks, and reunite the region with India.

"We believe the current moment is opportune for the Government of India, under your strong and visionary leadership, to undertake necessary measures - including military operations - to achieve these objectives," the letter states.

Over the weekend, the US military undertook a night-time operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. He has been presented in a New York court on drug charges.

On Monday, Venezuela's vice president and oil minister Delcy Rodriguez took oath as the country's interim president.