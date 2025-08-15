'Indian-Made Semiconductor Chips By End Of Year': PM Modis Top Quotes

This great festival of freedom is a festival of 140 crore resolutions. This festival of freedom is a moment of pride in collective achievements.

From every corner of India, be it the desert or the peaks of the Himalayas, the seashores or densely populated areas, there is only one echo, one cheer, the anthem of our motherland, dearer than life itself.

For the past 75 years, the Constitution of India has been a guiding lighthouse for us.

Nature is testing all of us, I extend solidarity to all those affected by natural calamities.

I salute our brave soldiers who punished masters of terror beyond their imagination. After April 22 (Pahalgam attack), we gave armed forces free hand to respond to terrorists.

India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won't fall for any blackmail. Our military will decide the time and give fitting response to all acts of terror.

Pakistan has lost its sleep after Operation Sindoor.

We are working in mission mode in semiconductor sector, made-in-India chips will hit markets by end of this year.