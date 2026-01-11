How Gujarat's Somnath Temple Was Attacked And Rebuilt Over Centuries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Gujarat visit on Saturday with a stop at the historic Somnath Temple. He participated in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a programme honouring 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple in 1026.

PM Modi took part in Omkar Mantra chanting, witnessed a drone show recreating historical events at the temple, and chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. On Sunday, he participated in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession featuring 108 horses, honouring those who defended the temple. He later offered prayers and attended a public function.

The celebrations mark the 75th anniversary of the temple's restoration after India's independence, a project initiated by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and completed in 1951.

The Somnath Temple

The Somnath Temple, located on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Prabhas Patan near Veraval, Gujarat, is one of India's most revered and historic temples. The temple is believed to be the site where Lord Shiva first appeared as a fiery column of light, making it the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas in India.

History Of The Somnath Temple

Somnath's origins date back to ancient times, with references in scriptures and Puranas. The temple's name, “Somnath,” means “Lord of the Moon”.

Tradition holds that the Moon God (Chandra) worshipped Shiva here to regain his lost radiance.

The site has been a pilgrimage centre since ancient times, as it is a Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three rivers: Kapila, Hiran, and Saraswati. Historical records indicate that the Gurjara-Pratihara king Nagabhata II visited tirthas in Saurashtra, including Someshvara, another name for Somnath.

The Attack On Somnath Temple

Somnath's prominence and wealth also made it a target for repeated invasions. The first recorded attack on the temple was in 1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni, the Turkic ruler of the Ghaznavid Empire, crossed the Thar desert and led a large cavalry into western India. At the time, the temple was under the protection of the Chaulukya kingdom, ruled by King Bhima I.

Mahmud's forces encountered resistance from local warriors, priests, and devotees who defended the temple. The Ghaznavid army still breached the fortifications. Once inside, they looted the temple of its riches, reportedly worth 20 million dinars, desecrated the jyotirlinga, and set fire to the shrine, leaving it in ruins.

The Somnath Temple Over The Years

Over the centuries, the temple was rebuilt multiple times by devoted rulers and patrons.

During the reign of Kumarapala (1143-1172), the temple was rebuilt in stone and studded with jewels, replacing a decaying wooden structure. In 1299, Alauddin Khilji's army, led by Ulugh Khan, defeated the Vaghela king Karna and sacked the temple again. Mahipala I, the Chudasama king of Saurashtra, rebuilt it in 1308, and the lingam was reinstalled by his son, Khengara, between 1331 and 1351.

In 1395, the temple faced its third destruction at the hands of Zafar Khan, the last governor of Gujarat under the Delhi Sultanate and later founder of the Gujarat Sultanate.

During the Mughal period in the 17th century, the temple was reportedly again demolished under Emperor Aurangzeb's rule. By the 18th century, only fragments remained, and the site was largely in ruins.

After India's independence, the shrine was restored under the guidance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with the current structure inaugurated in 1951.

Today, the Shree Somnath Trust oversees the temple, and the Prime Minister of India serves as its chairman.

Architecture Of The Somnath Temple

Historical records attribute its original construction to Somraj (the Moon God) in gold, followed by reconstructions in silver by Ravana, in wood by Krishna, and in stone by Bhimdev. The present-day structure, rebuilt in 1951, retains traditional Hindu temple architecture.

Constructed in a creamy yellow stone, the temple features finely carved pillars, detailed friezes, and sculpted exteriors. Its central sanctum houses a large black Shiva lingam, considered one of the most sacred Jyotirlingas. The temple complex is complemented by gardens and displays, including colourful dioramas depicting stories of Shiva.