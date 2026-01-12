PM Modi's New Office Near Raisina Hill Ready, He May Shift This Month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new office near Raisina Hill is almost ready. Workers are now giving the finishing touches, and the Prime Minister is likely to start working from the new office later this month.

The new office is near Raisina Hill and was built as part of the Central Vista project. Called Executive Enclave during the construction phase, the premises have been named Seva Teerth. There are three buildings on these premises. Seva Teerth 1 houses the Prime Minister's Office, Seva Teerth 2 has the cabinet secretariat, and Seva Teerth 3 has the National Security Council secretariat and the office of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Under the Central Vista project, a new Parliament building and the Vice President's enclave are already ready. The Prime Minister's Office is almost ready. Three out of eight new ministerial offices are also ready and functional.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office was to be called the Executive Enclave. But government sources later said it will be named Seva Teerth (meaning a holy place of service). The Prime Minister's residence is being built near the new office and once it's ready, he will move out of the residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Seva Teerth has high-end rooms for meeting dignitaries. These rooms, besides being technologically equipped, also reflect India's culture and traditions. A new room has been designed for cabinet meetings. The Prime Minister's Office now has an open floor model and officials say this is aimed at bringing a change in work culture.

Since Independence, the Prime Minister's Office has been located in the South Block, along with External Affairs and Defence Ministries. The North Block, on the other hand, housed the Home and Finance Ministries. They have now been shifted to Kartavya Bhavan. The North and South Blocks, a colonial legacy, will now house a massive museum that will showcase the 5,000-year-old Indian civilisation. The first phase of this museum is likely to be inaugurated early next year.