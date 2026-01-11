PM Modi's Leadership Changed How India Thinks, Builds: Karan Adani

India has undergone a fundamental transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not only in terms of economic scale but also in its national mindset, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Managing Director Karan Adani said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event in Rajkot, Karan Adani said the country has learned to think long term, focus on institution-building and view development as a larger civilisational mission rather than a series of isolated projects.

"India today does not just aspire to grow, but aims to lead, set global standards and shape the future," he stated.

"Gujarat is a living example of this vision, where ambition is matched by execution," Karan Adani noted.

He said Gujarat has emerged as one of India's most industrially advanced and globally connected states, contributing over 8 per cent to the country's GDP, accounting for 17 per cent of industrial output, handling around 40 per cent of India's cargo through its ports, and leading the way in renewable energy.

"This transformation began during PM Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, when the state demonstrated what ease of doing business meant in real terms through faster decisions, strong institutions and respect for enterprise," Karan Adani noted.

"As Prime Minister Modi expanded this model across the country through cooperative and competitive federalism, turning states into engines of growth and making India one of the world's most attractive destinations for investment and manufacturing," he added.

Referring to global uncertainty, Karan Adani said India stands out as a bright spot in the world economy, growing close to 8 per cent, expanding its manufacturing base and steadily moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy and the world's third-largest economy.

Highlighting Gujarat's Kutch region, he said it symbolises India's transformation story. Once considered remote, Kutch has now become a strategic hub for industry, logistics and energy.

Karan Adani said Mundra, which he described as the Adani Group's "karma bhoomi", is home to India's largest commercial port and a fully integrated multimodal logistics gateway, along with major industrial facilities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)