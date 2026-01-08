Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

'Campaigned For PM Modi Twice, He Broke My Party': Uddhav Thackeray

"I am sad and angry that I campaigned for Modi ji in 2014 and 2019. Even after helping him twice, he broke my party," Thackeray said

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'Campaigned For PM Modi Twice, He Broke My Party': Uddhav Thackeray
Thackeray also said that separating Mumbai from Maharashtra is the "old dream" of the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he had campaigned to make Narendra Modi the prime minister in 2014 and 2019, but the latter is out to destroy his party.

"I am sad and angry that I campaigned for Modi ji in 2014 and 2019. Even after helping him twice, he broke my party," Thackeray said in an interview to PTI.

"I was saying that he should be made the prime minister. Now, he is saying that I should be finished," Thackeray said. "People have started to realise these two things," he added.

Thackeray also said that separating Mumbai from Maharashtra is the "old dream" of the BJP.

"Now they think that Balasaheb Thackeray is not there (and) they have finished off the Sena on paper. But they can't do so on the ground," he said.

"You must have seen that till 2012, when Balasaheb was there, they (BJP) were 'seedhey' (straight)," he said.

Asked if he wishes to blame someone for the "falling standards" of politics, Uddhav said, "More than a person, it would be the behaviour, like the behaviour of the BJP."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Uddhav Thackeray, PM Modi, Shive Sena UBT
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com