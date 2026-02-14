In Assam, PM's 'Maoist, Muslim League' Attack On Congress

Launching an all-out attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the party follows the ideology of the Maoists and the Muslim League.

Addressing a gathering in Guwahati after landing at the northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility in Dibrugarh district on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the Congress had always endangered the nation's security and that it wants to hand over Assam - where Assembly elections will be held later this year - to "infiltrators".

Excoriating the party's record when it was in power in the state, the PM said, "Today, the Congress is the Maoist Muslim League Congress. We have to be very careful because the party wants Assam to be in the hands of infiltrators once again."

"The northeast has borne the brunt of the Congress's negativity and Modi has stolen the sleep of the Congress. So they say anything that comes to mind because of a lack of sleep. The Congress celebrates those who are a threat to the integrity of the nation. That party has only caused trouble, but the BJP has given solutions," he said.

Urging people to vote for the BJP and ensure it gets another term in Assam, the Prime Minister said the next five years are very important to ensure the state continues on the path of stability, peace, employment and "fast-track development".

"The BJP does fast-track development and also carries legacy, history and heritage forward, but the Congress has always been busy with appeasement politics and votebank politics," the PM added.

"In some time, semiconductor chips made in Assam will be famous like Assam tea. Through development, I will return the love I get from Assam with interest. The Congress kept Assam infested with insurgency and conflict. Being out of power for ten years has made the Congress poisonous and it wants to drive Assam to unrest," he declared.

Speaking about landing at the Emergency Landing Facility on a stretch of the National Highway in Moran, the PM said a new chapter in history had been written. Assam, he said, was once known for broken roads but now has highways of such a high standard that even fighter jets can land on them.

"The karyakarta (workers) are the oxygen of the BJP. If I have any big qualification, it is that I am also a karyakarta of the BJP... Looking at the enthusiasm of the booth-level karyakarta, I am sure the BJP is going to return to power in Assam with an even bigger majority," he said.