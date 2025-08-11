Symbiosis International University Starts Registration For MBA, Check Application Process, Important Dates

Symbiosis University SNAP 2025: The Symbiosis International University has started the application process for admission to its Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programs through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025. Students can register for the test on the official website of the university, sibmnoida.edu.in.

The SNAP is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Symbiosis International University for admission to its MBA programs.

Symbiosis SNAP 2025: How To Apply For Symbiosis SNAP 2025?

Visit the official website, sibmnoida.edu.in.

Click on the "Important Dates" tab under the "Admissions" section.

Then, click on "Apply For MBA via SNAP 2025".

Candidates already registered can login and apply for SNAP.

For first time users, click on "Register".

Enter your personal details, select the preferred city to give the test in, upload your passport-size phot and click on "Save and Continue".

If asked, provide the documents, details etc.

You will be successfully registered for the SNAP 2025.

Symbiosis International University SNAP 2025: Important Dates

The last date to register and pay fees for the SNAP is November 20, 2025. Candidates will have the chance to give the tests on either of the three dates.

The first, second and third SNAP will be held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) on December 6, 14, 20, 2025 and the admit cards for the same will be released on November 28, December 8 and 15, 2025.

The result will be declared on January 9, 2026, as per the schedule on the website.

The Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Noida which is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will have its proceeding for the tests on different dates, which students can check directly here, "SIBM, Noida Important Dates".