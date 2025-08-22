UP Police Posts 'Romeo And Juliet On Bike' Video, Warns People To Ride Safe

In a unique public safety message, the Uttar Pradesh Police has gone viral with a witty post targeting a young couple flouting traffic rules. Titled "Romeo & Juliet tried a bike sequel in Noida", the post featured a couple riding a two-wheeler recklessly without helmets and violating basic traffic norms.

The video, reportedly captured in Noida, shows the couple mimicking a romantic film scene while riding a bike on busy roads. However, the real twist came in the form of a hefty challan issued by the traffic police. Sharing the video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the UP Police cleverly captioned it, "This time the climax was a hefty challan, not a love song! Ride safe, follow rules, and let your love story live long."

Watch the video here:



Romeo & Juliet tried a bike sequel in Noida.🚦



This time the climax was a hefty challan, not a love song!



Ride safe, follow rules, let your love story live long.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/vav87Tgyd8 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 22, 2025

In the video, the police mentioned that they were fined Rs 53,500.

The post struck a chord with netizens for its humorous yet impactful tone. Several users praised the police for using relatable content to convey a serious message.

"The question here is who will pay the fine! Romeo or Juliet, or his and her parents! They have two problems: one is paying the fine, and the other is that their relationship will be exposed if parents pay the fine. So be aware! "Ride safe, follow rules and protect your relationship," commented a user.

"The message of the Uttar Pradesh Police is in the interest of the people. Everyone should follow the rules. The police are here to help us and issue such messages for our benefit. Jai Hind," wrote another user.

This initiative is part of the UP Police's ongoing campaign to encourage road safety by targeting younger audiences through social media. Authorities hope such creative messaging will promote helmet use, discourage rash driving, and highlight the consequences of traffic violations.