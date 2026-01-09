On Camera: Chain Snatching Attempt Inside Lift At Greater Noida High Rise

A disturbing incident has emerged from Greater Noida, where a man wearing a helmet tried to snatch the chain of an elderly woman. The incident took place on Thursday inside an elevator at the La Residencia Society, a high rise located in Greater Noida West. The CCTV footage of the crime has surfaced.

The incident occurred at the society's B-1 Tower number 15. The woman was entering the elevator with her family member (a child) when the helmet-wearing man followed them. The man entered the elevator and tried to snatch the woman's chain, the nearly 30-second-long footage showed.

When the woman screamed, the man pushed her and quickly fled. The woman then returned to her flat and told her family about the incident. The family said that the woman was terrified.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among the residents of the high rise. The residents have alleged that the society lacks security, as no guards are present. They said they are being charged a hefty maintenance fee, but no steps are taken by the society management to ensure their safety.

Just a few days ago, residents reported the theft of a motorcycle from the society. Thursday's incident (of attempted chain-snatching) has raised serious questions about the management's performance.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)