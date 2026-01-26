Delivery Mix-Up Sparks Free-For-All, Iron Rods Used At Noida High-Rise

A late-night food delivery mix-up escalated into a violent clash at Nimbus Society in Greater Noida's Beta-2 area on Saturday. The incident occurred around 10 pm when a delivery agent mistakenly rang the wrong flat's doorbell. The confusion that could have been an honest mistake angered the resident, who asked the security guards to confront the delivery agent.

The argument between guards and the delivery agent turned violent when the latter called his friends for backup, leading to a brawl involving sticks, rods and fists. Over a dozen men arrived at the main gate of the society on bikes after the delivery agent's call. Videos of this high-voltage drama went viral on social media, sparking concerns over safety in gated communities.

Police arrested at least four people.

Watch the video here:

Delivery boy rang doorbell of the wrong flat by mistake. Flat owner called the society security guards who assaulted the Rider. Angry Rider also called his fellow riders and after that it was free for all.pic.twitter.com/egTQ51xwxp — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 25, 2026

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs, with the caption, "IITL Nimbus Express Parkview 2, Greater Noida. Delivery boy rang doorbell of the wrong flat by mistake. Flat owner called the society security guards who assaulted the Rider. Angry Rider also called his fellow riders and after that it was free for all."

The fight went on for quite some time, but when the police arrived at the scene, the men on bikes ran away, with some even leaving their vehicles there.

Police arrested four individuals, including the delivery agent who mistakenly rang the bell, and three security guards involved in the fight. Now, the police are also trying to trace those who arrived at the scene on bikes.