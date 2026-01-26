Chinese Woman Ends Up With Prediabetes, Dieting Before Best Friend's Wedding Backfires

A Chinese woman was a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding, and she was determined to look her best at the ceremony by losing weight. She even shed around 15 kgs in just two months, but there were some consequences, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. To lose weight, she resorted to extreme dieting that led her to develop prediabetes. The case went viral on the local social media platform, with users expressing shock at her decision.

The 26-year-old, identified in the report as Xiaoyu, is an employee in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, southeastern China. According to the report, she weighed around 65kg when she was invited to her best friend's wedding.

She started planning to lose weight, and came up with a "devil weight-loss plan". Her diet involved running 10km daily and consuming only small portions of vegetables and chicken breast.

But Xiaoyu's crash diet disrupted her body's insulin secretion, causing fatigue, hunger and dizziness. Her fasting glucose level soared, indicating prediabetes.

Necessary medical tests were conducted by Associate Chief Physician Cheng Boning when she visited the Endocrinology Department at Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

"She had almost completely eliminated carbohydrates from her diet while engaging in high-intensity exercise. This extreme strategy disrupted her insulin secretion, led to significant muscle and water loss and severely damaged her metabolism," Cheng said as quoted.

Doctors advised her to stop dieting and adopt a balanced lifestyle, and after three months, her weight stabilised at a healthy 52.5kg.

The incident, which highlights the risks of extreme dieting and the importance of balanced nutrition, became a topic of discussion on Chinese social media. "I thought brides were the ones who went all out, but it turns out the bridesmaids go even harder," one user said as quoted in the report. "Even actual brides are not this extreme," another added.