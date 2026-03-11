'I Am Shocked': Foreigner After Comparing Indian Medicine Prices To US And Australia

An Australian man has gone viral on social media after praising India's 'excellent' and 'reasonably-priced' medicines that were lighter on the wallet than those in other countries. In a now-viral Instagram post titled, 'India vs Abroad Medicine Prices', Carl Andrew Harte went inside a local pharmacy in India and compared the prices of some of the common drugs whilst questioning how he was forking out extra money buying medicines in other countries.

"There are quite a few advantages of living in India and I'd like to share one of them which is going to the local pharmacy, which is a little lighter on the wallet than it is in America and in Europe and Australia and several other places, dare I say?" said Harte in the video.

"One of the good things about living in India is the excellent medications and very reasonably priced medicines. So I just thought, I'd go through a few which might be a little shocking for you, if you live in America and pay exceptionally high prices"

Harte noted the low cost of medication, highlighting that a strip of amoxicillin was just Rs 123 ($1.34) and metformin (Glucophage) was only Rs 44 ($0.49).

"I think you'd be shocked. I am shocked when I compare it to what you'd be paying in the US, for instance," added Harte.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'Go To Jan Aushadhi'

As the video gained traction, social media users highlighted that Harte should visit the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the government-supported outlets that provide high-quality generic medicines at 50 to 90 per cent lower than branded equivalents.

"Just think how much people in the US are getting robbed every day," said one user, while another added: "A little lighter on the wallet than in the USA. Now, that's an understatement."

A third commented: "That's a private medical shop. If you go to Jan Aushadhi medical shop, the same drug will be half the price or one-fourth the price. And welcome to Incredible India."

A fourth said: "Absolutely. Unlike what some people think, these are real medicines, and they work. Hope big Pharma doesn't manipulate India."