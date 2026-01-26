Man Recovers Lost iPhone With Stranger's Help After 6 Months: "I Don't Hate Delhi"

A travel vlogger recently shared a heartwarming story about losing his iPhone in Delhi and recovering it with the help of a stranger after six months. The vlogger, whose name is Krish Yadav (wanderwithkrish), posted a video on Instagram, revealing that he had lost his phone last year in August. "Tracking, tension, complaints... at last, I gave up hope," he said in the video.

But losing hope was not the end of the story, as in January, he received a phone call from a stranger, who told him that the phone was safe with him. "He told me that an e-rickshaw driver had tried to sell him the stolen phone, but he had kept it safe," Krish said.

"Phone mere pass safe hai ap jab bhi Delhi ao mujhse le lena," the stranger, whose name is Sandeep, told him.

Watch the video here:

Krish said he hates Delhi for various reasons, such as pollution, traffic, chaos, and more. But this one incident changed his entire perspective, not because of the place, but the people.

"But that day... something changed," the user wrote in the caption of the post.

"My phone was stolen. I thought it was gone forever. Until one stranger chose honesty over convenience. One person returned what he could've kept."

"And maybe... I don't hate Delhi. Maybe I just hadn't met that Delhi yet."

Social Media Reaction

The post received significant traction on social media, with 24,600 views so far. "There's a built-in Apple feature called Find My Device where you can enable Lost Mode and set a custom message for the lock screen in case the phone gets lost or stolen. When I realized my iPhone was gone, I quickly used my Samsung, logged into my iCloud, marked the iPhone as Lost, and activated the custom lock screen message," one user wrote in the comment section, explaining the 'Find My Device' feature.

"I had added my name and number with a message saying: This device is stolen. Contact for recovery the iPhone locked itself and showed that message on the screen. That's how Sandeep bhai saw my number, contacted me, and I found out that someone had picked up my phone. Basically this feature made the recovery possible!"

"Delhi toh dilwaon ki hai hi but it's all about intention," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, a third user shared their experience, saying, "Mera bhi phone delhi metro me chori hua tha aur do mahine baad delhi police ne mujhe dhund ke waapis diya" (Even my phone was lost in Delhi Metro. After two mother, police found and it, and returned it to me).