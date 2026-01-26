Bengaluru Startup Founder Praises Blinkit After Doctor Calls Ahead Of Late-Night Medicine Order

BG Mahesh, a Bengaluru-based CEO and startup founder, praised quick-commerce platform Blinkit for its exceptional customer service following a late-night medicine order. In a tweet, he shared that a family member placed an order for over-the-counter (OTC) medicine via Blinkit at approximately midnight. Before the delivery even arrived, a doctor called the household to inquire about the patient's age and specific symptoms.

Mahesh shared the experience on X and wrote, "A family member had to order a medicine (over-the-counter) from Blinkit at midnight. Even before we received the medicine, a doctor called to ask how old the patient was, what symptoms the patient had, etc. Well done, Blinkit. We cannot expect this kind of service anywhere else in the world."

A family member had to order a medicine (over-the-counter) from Blinkit at midnight. Even before we received the medicine, a doctor called to ask how old the patient was, what symptoms the patient had, etc. Well done Blinkit



The post really hit home with users, especially those who've used instant delivery platforms for urgent medicines. Users chimed in with their own experiences and comparisons.

One user wrote, "Same vibes here! Zepto Pharmacy has saved me multiple times too, especially late nights/early mornings when local shops are shut. Ordered fever meds once at 2 AM, got a quick doctor call (they asked about symptoms, age & any allergies – felt reassuring even if short), and delivery landed in ~20 mins. Not just speed, but that extra verification step gives peace of mind. These quick-commerce guys are really changing how we handle emergencies in India."

Another commented, "Very true. And in the USA, the delivery guy will demand 10 times the medicine value as tips. You live or die, but give tips."

A third user added, "Whatever people may say, Blinkit has changed the life of people." Quick and now even ambulance , doctor's help, any time and almost everything. Even urgent documents, etc., etc."

"This should honestly be the standard for medicine delivery," a fourth user said.

