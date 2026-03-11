Blinkit Agent Attacks Customer, Breaks Nose Over Address Mix-Up In Bengaluru

A delivery executive of the quick-commerce platform Blinkit has been accused of assaulting a customer following a dispute during a late-night delivery.

According to a complaint filed by Paul J Vithayathil, the incident took place around 2:00 am on March 7 after he placed an order through the Blinkit app. The delivery executive reportedly reached a different location, and when Vithayathil asked him to come to the correct doorstep, an argument ensued.

The complaint states that the delivery executive then walked up to the customer's residence and allegedly punched him on the nose, threw the ordered items, and fled the spot.

Medical examination and scans, including an X-ray of the bilateral nasal bones, confirmed the presence of a nasal bone fracture.

A medico legal case was registered based on the allegations and injuries suffered.

Police initially registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR), but the case was converted into an FIR yesterday.

The police reached out to Blinkit to get details of the delivery executive. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

