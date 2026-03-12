Biker Gets Into Accident, Stands Up Unscathed, Gives Thumbs-Up To Car Driver, Video Viral

An Indian biker has gone viral for his incredibly chill reaction to a high-speed collision. In a clip shared by Instagram user Vicky Sarkar, the rider is seen cruising down a relatively empty highway before colliding with a car. The impact was so severe that Sarkar was instantly flung into the air and landed on his knees in the middle of the road. Remarkably, Sarkar took a few seconds to compose himself before getting up and giving the car driver a nonchalant thumbs-up.

As of the last update, the video clip, shot by Sarkar and captioned, 'When you don't need an AI', had garnered over six million views as social media users inquired if he was alright, while others couldn't help but find humour in the situation, owing to Sarkar's laid-back attitude towards the accident.

"Bro become Jesus for a second and then realised he is the rider," joked one user while another added: "Are you okay bro? And what was that thumbs up. Lol."

A third commented: "Bro, are you fine? I know some might be pointing out that the accident is your mistake but I am glad you walked away safely."

A fourth said: "It's your fault bro, road isn't as empty and free as you are claiming. Neither your posture of riding is relaxed."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'It Happened To Me'

Sarkar explained that he was cruising around 110-110 kmph, which is normal on the highway, when a scooter overtook him after noticing the camera on his bike.

"Suddenly, a guy on a scooty overtook me after noticing the camera on my bike. I was right behind him. Meanwhile, a car in the middle of the road was moving slightly toward the left side. The accident was actually about to happen with the scooty rider who was ahead of me, but instead it happened to me," said Sarkar.

Sarkar admitted riding at high speed but said he was not over-speeding, recklessly or intentionally. He added that the scooter rider could have reacted differently.

"The car driver slowed the car, the scooty rider managed to go ahead, and because of that my accident happened. Whatever happened at that moment was just the heat of the moment," said Sarkar.