Employer Angry As Techie Demands Rs 36 Lakh Salary Days Before Joining: 'Why Agree In First Place?'

An Indian employer has expressed his frustration after an applicant attempted to renegotiate a job contract two days before joining. Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, stated in a social media post that the company was hiring a backend developer when the techie, who had previously agreed to the contract, returned to the negotiating table, hoping to extract an additional Rs 8 lakh hike.

After initially accepting a Rs 28 lakh (LPA) offer, a 33 per cent hike from his previous Rs 21 LPA salary, the candidate emailed Singh, claiming to have received a better offer elsewhere and asked to revisit the terms.

Singh expressed his disappointment, noting that the developer had already confirmed the original contract before trying to leverage the company at the eleventh hour.

"Interviewed a backend developer. Guy was at 21 LPA. We offered 28 LPA, roughly a 33 per cent hike. He agreed and confirmed joining," Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yesterday, he emailed saying he got a 32 LPA offer elsewhere and now wants 36 LPA from us. Nonsense. Why agree in the first place."

Singh also shared a screenshot of the email where the techie shared his 'personal boundary', stating that he would not work on weekends.

"If you are still shopping offers just say it upfront. We stopped interviewing other candidates and waited through the notice period for the joining date. Now, two days before joining, he came back with a new price tag," said Singh, adding: "Nothing wrong with negotiating. But do it before saying yes."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Interviewed a backend developer.



Guy was at 21 LPA. We offered 28 LPA, roughly a 33 percent hike. He agreed and confirmed joining.



Yesterday he emailed saying he got a 32 LPA offer elsewhere and now wants 36 LPA from us.



Nonsense. Why agree in the first place.



If you are… pic.twitter.com/3X4DqhiJyr — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) March 11, 2026

Also Read | 'When Nobody Helped, He Did': Indian Army Soldier Comes To Woman's Rescue At Railway Station

Social Media Reacts

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users said it was a routine occcurence in the IT sector while others pointed out that better safeguards were required in the hiring process.

"The root cause of this isn't candidate greed, it's the 90-day notice period. When you force a candidate to sit in the market for 3 months with an offer letter in hand," said one user, while another added: "If you already agreed to join, suddenly increasing the price two days before joining is just unprofessional."

A third commented: "Market is competitive and this is a common issue, especially in the IT sector, where most people are shopping for offers while serving notice. It has to be fixed within the system only."

A fourth said: "His talent got a better job. Don't ridicule the candidate this way, saying 'nonsense' and stuff. Take it as your loss and move on."