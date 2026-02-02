Last Chance To Apply: Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026 Closing Soon

The Indian Army reminded on X that the application process for the SSC (Tech)-67 course is now in its final stage, and interested candidates have been appealed to apply soon. The objective of this recruitment is to give the youth with engineering backgrounds an opportunity to serve the nation in the technical field.

Through SSC (Tech)-67 entry, engineering graduates get a chance to join the Indian Army as Commissioned Officers for a limited period. Selected candidates are provided pre-commission training before appointment to technical branches and services.

Join Indian Army as an Engineer | SSC (Tech)–67 Entry



Who Can Apply?

* Unmarried Male & Female Candidates

* Age: 20 – 27 years (as on 01 October 2026)

* Engineering Graduates (Final Year Students Eligible)



Last Date to Apply:

* Women – 04 Feb 2026

* Men – 05 Feb 2026 pic.twitter.com/3szzkkXFst — Directorate General of Recruiting - Indian Army (@DIRECTORATERTG) January 31, 2026

The last application date for SSCW (Tech)-67 for female candidates is scheduled to be 4 February 2026, while the last date for SSC (Tech)-67 for male candidates is 5 February 2026.

SSC (Tech)-67 admission scheme is available for both men and women, but the application last dates for both the categories have been set separately. Students studying in the final year of engineering are also eligible to apply, provided they fulfill all the required qualifications at the time of appointment.

This opportunity is for unmarried male and female candidates who fulfill the prescribed age limit and educational criteria. Candidates should have a degree in engineering or should be final year students.

Eligibility includes unmarried male and female candidates, engineering graduate or final year students and age limit of 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2026.

Selection process

Candidates are selected on the basis of academic performance, after which they are called for Service Selection Board (SSB) interview, where their leadership qualities, aptitude and officer-like abilities are evaluated. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and updates.